QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) Receives “Buy” Rating from Canaccord Genuity

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by analysts at Canaccord Genuity in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They presently have a $115.00 price target on the wireless technology company’s stock, up from their previous price target of $101.00. Canaccord Genuity’s price target points to a potential upside of 26.99% from the company’s previous close.

QCOM has been the topic of a number of other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on QUALCOMM from $88.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Morgan Stanley cut QUALCOMM from an “overweight” rating to an “equal” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $89.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Monday, November 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. DZ Bank upgraded QUALCOMM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $104.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on QUALCOMM to $88.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price on shares of QUALCOMM in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $87.84.

Shares of NASDAQ:QCOM opened at $90.56 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.74. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $87.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $80.19. QUALCOMM has a 1-year low of $49.10 and a 1-year high of $94.11. The stock has a market cap of $103.06 billion, a PE ratio of 31.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.62.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The wireless technology company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $4.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.71 billion. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 77.78% and a net margin of 18.07%. The business’s revenue was down 17.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.90 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that QUALCOMM will post 3.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Erin L. Polek sold 3,190 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.65, for a total value of $270,033.50. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,040 shares in the company, valued at approximately $88,036. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Akash J. Palkhiwala sold 5,237 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.00, for a total value of $466,093.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 19,018 shares in the company, valued at $1,692,602. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 113,744 shares of company stock worth $9,631,265 over the last 90 days. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in QCOM. Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC purchased a new position in QUALCOMM during the 2nd quarter valued at about $223,000. RMB Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in QUALCOMM by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 5,344 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $407,000 after buying an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in QUALCOMM by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 42,734 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $3,247,000 after buying an additional 3,249 shares in the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. purchased a new position in QUALCOMM during the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,920,000. Finally, Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC grew its holdings in QUALCOMM by 19.9% during the 2nd quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 16,737 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $1,273,000 after buying an additional 2,775 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.27% of the company’s stock.

QUALCOMM Company Profile

QUALCOMM Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and markets digital communication products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on code division multiple access (CDMA), orthogonal frequency division multiple access, and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

