QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) Upgraded to Buy by DZ Bank

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) was upgraded by investment analysts at DZ Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has a $104.00 price objective on the wireless technology company’s stock. DZ Bank’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 14.84% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. BidaskClub lowered shares of QUALCOMM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Deutsche Bank upped their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $82.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 target price on shares of QUALCOMM in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $88.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of QUALCOMM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. QUALCOMM presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $87.23.

Get QUALCOMM alerts:

NASDAQ:QCOM opened at $90.56 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $103.06 billion, a PE ratio of 31.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.62. QUALCOMM has a 12 month low of $49.10 and a 12 month high of $94.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.74. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $87.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $80.19.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The wireless technology company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $4.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.71 billion. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 18.07% and a return on equity of 77.78%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.90 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that QUALCOMM will post 3.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other QUALCOMM news, President Cristiano R. Amon sold 8,611 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.03, for a total value of $689,138.33. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 50,434 shares in the company, valued at $4,036,233.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Donald J. Rosenberg sold 28,729 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.51, for a total transaction of $2,427,887.79. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 18,431 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,557,603.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 113,744 shares of company stock valued at $9,631,265 in the last 90 days. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Patten Group Inc. increased its position in QUALCOMM by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Patten Group Inc. now owns 3,066 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $271,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in QUALCOMM by 11.5% during the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,249 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $95,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the period. Farmers Trust Co. increased its holdings in QUALCOMM by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Farmers Trust Co. now owns 4,382 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $335,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the period. Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in QUALCOMM by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC now owns 17,153 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $1,308,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the period. Finally, Miracle Mile Advisors LLC increased its holdings in QUALCOMM by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 8,845 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $675,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.27% of the company’s stock.

About QUALCOMM

QUALCOMM Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and markets digital communication products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on code division multiple access (CDMA), orthogonal frequency division multiple access, and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

See Also: What are the benefits of a portfolio tracker?

Receive News & Ratings for QUALCOMM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QUALCOMM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.