Qualys Inc (NASDAQ:QLYS) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Qualys Inc (NASDAQ:QLYS) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty-one ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $93.44.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Qualys from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 1st. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $85.00 target price on shares of Qualys in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. BidaskClub cut shares of Qualys from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. ValuEngine raised shares of Qualys from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 29th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 target price on shares of Qualys in a report on Monday, November 25th.

Get Qualys alerts:

In related news, insider Sumedh S. Thakar sold 3,728 shares of Qualys stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.14, for a total value of $313,673.92. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 226,426 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,051,483.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Philippe F. Courtot sold 57,461 shares of Qualys stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.21, for a total transaction of $4,838,790.81. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,628,488 shares in the company, valued at $473,974,974.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 286,857 shares of company stock worth $24,205,309 over the last three months. 17.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in QLYS. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Qualys by 57.5% in the third quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,041 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 380 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Qualys in the second quarter valued at approximately $121,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in Qualys by 22.1% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,085 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $182,000 after buying an additional 377 shares in the last quarter. Holocene Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Qualys in the second quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Qualys in the second quarter valued at approximately $281,000. 86.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of QLYS opened at $84.09 on Wednesday. Qualys has a 12 month low of $72.76 and a 12 month high of $97.12. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $84.90 and its 200-day moving average is $83.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.26 billion, a PE ratio of 70.66 and a beta of 1.34.

Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The software maker reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.13. Qualys had a net margin of 20.27% and a return on equity of 18.15%. The company had revenue of $82.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $82.37 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.49 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Qualys will post 1.64 EPS for the current year.

Qualys Company Profile

Qualys, Inc provides cloud-based security and compliance solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers Qualys Cloud Apps, which includes Asset Inventory, CMDB Sync, Vulnerability Management, Continuous Monitoring, Cloud Agent, Threat Protection, Security Configuration Assessment, Indication of Compromise, Policy Compliance, PCI Compliance, Security Assessment Questionnaire, File Integrity Monitoring, Web Application Scanning, and Web Application Firewall.

Recommended Story: How is the discount rate different from the Federal Funds rate?



Receive News & Ratings for Qualys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Qualys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.