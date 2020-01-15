Quant (QNT) Price Tops $3.34 on Major Exchanges

Quant (CURRENCY:QNT) traded up 7.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on January 15th. Quant has a market capitalization of $40.31 million and $1.57 million worth of Quant was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Quant has traded down 8.5% against the U.S. dollar. One Quant token can currently be purchased for approximately $3.34 or 0.00037995 BTC on major exchanges including Fatbtc and IDEX.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Quant alerts:

Insight Chain (INB) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00005535 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.77 or 0.00315929 BTC.

USDQ (USDQ) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011370 BTC.

PLANET (PLA) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002460 BTC.

VeriDocGlobal (VDG) traded up 28.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000005 BTC.

EURBASE (EBASE) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00012068 BTC.

Eterbase (XBASE) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000061 BTC.

1SG (1SG) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00008200 BTC.

Traceability Chain (TAC) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Winco (WCO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000035 BTC.

Quant Token Profile

Quant (QNT) is a token. Quant’s total supply is 14,612,493 tokens and its circulating supply is 12,072,738 tokens. The official message board for Quant is medium.com/@quant_network. Quant’s official Twitter account is @quant_network and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Quant is /r/QuantNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Quant’s official website is quant.network.

Buying and Selling Quant

Quant can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX and Fatbtc. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quant directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Quant should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Quant using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Quant Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Quant and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.