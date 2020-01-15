Quanta Services Inc (NYSE:PWR) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $3.03 Billion

Brokerages forecast that Quanta Services Inc (NYSE:PWR) will post sales of $3.03 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for Quanta Services’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $3.00 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $3.06 billion. Quanta Services posted sales of $3.11 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 2.6%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Quanta Services will report full year sales of $12.03 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $12.00 billion to $12.06 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $12.87 billion, with estimates ranging from $12.59 billion to $13.20 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Quanta Services.

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The construction company reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $3.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.17 billion. Quanta Services had a net margin of 2.81% and a return on equity of 12.17%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.88 earnings per share.

PWR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Quanta Services from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Quanta Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. DA Davidson raised shares of Quanta Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 20th. TheStreet raised shares of Quanta Services from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised shares of Quanta Services from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $46.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.25.

Shares of PWR opened at $40.60 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a current ratio of 1.82. The company has a market capitalization of $5.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.05, a PEG ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.22. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.62. Quanta Services has a 1 year low of $31.68 and a 1 year high of $44.09.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.49%. This is an increase from Quanta Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. Quanta Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 7.91%.

In other Quanta Services news, CAO Jerry K. Lemon sold 2,750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.70, for a total transaction of $120,175.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 10,277 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $449,104.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Dorothy Upperman sold 5,764 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.86, for a total transaction of $252,809.04. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 13,134 shares in the company, valued at approximately $576,057.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Usca Ria LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Quanta Services in the third quarter worth $34,000. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Quanta Services in the second quarter worth $37,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. acquired a new stake in Quanta Services during the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in Quanta Services by 60.7% during the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,038 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 392 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in Quanta Services during the 3rd quarter valued at $61,000. 89.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Quanta Services Company Profile

Quanta Services, Inc provides specialty contracting services in the United States, Canada, Australia, Latin America, and internationally. Its Electric Power Infrastructure Services segment designs, installs, upgrades, repairs, and maintains electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure, and substation facilities, as well as provides other engineering and technical services; designs, installs, maintains, and repairs commercial and industrial wiring; and operates a postsecondary educational institution.

