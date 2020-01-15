Quantis Network (QUAN) Market Capitalization Hits $9,328.00

Quantis Network (CURRENCY:QUAN) traded up 98% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on January 15th. Quantis Network has a total market cap of $9,328.00 and $68.00 worth of Quantis Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Quantis Network has traded 8.6% higher against the dollar. One Quantis Network coin can currently be purchased for $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular exchanges including TradeOgre and Crex24.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Quantis Network alerts:

Terra (KRT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000010 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002609 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 20.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $286.52 or 0.03306498 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011588 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.68 or 0.00192458 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0165 or 0.00000191 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0528 or 0.00000609 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.33 or 0.00026863 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.86 or 0.00125375 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Quantis Network Coin Profile

Quantis Network’s total supply is 399,595,271 coins and its circulating supply is 53,845,844 coins. The official website for Quantis Network is quantisnetwork.org. Quantis Network’s official Twitter account is @QuantisNetwork.

Buying and Selling Quantis Network

Quantis Network can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: TradeOgre and Crex24. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quantis Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Quantis Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Quantis Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Quantis Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Quantis Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.