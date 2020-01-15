Quantum Resistant Ledger (QRL) One Day Trading Volume Hits $195,099.00

Quantum Resistant Ledger (CURRENCY:QRL) traded up 30.8% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on January 15th. Over the last seven days, Quantum Resistant Ledger has traded 2.8% higher against the US dollar. Quantum Resistant Ledger has a total market capitalization of $5.44 million and $195,099.00 worth of Quantum Resistant Ledger was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Quantum Resistant Ledger token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0775 or 0.00000893 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Bittrex, Liqui, CoinExchange and Upbit.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Cardano (ADA) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0411 or 0.00000474 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00007624 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.91 or 0.00021988 BTC.

PRIZM (PZM) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002832 BTC.

Mixin (XIN) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $225.69 or 0.02603576 BTC.

OmiseGO (OMG) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00008717 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0178 or 0.00000205 BTC.

UNI COIN (UNI) traded down 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00009239 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0413 or 0.00000475 BTC.

Velas (VLX) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0201 or 0.00000232 BTC.

Quantum Resistant Ledger Token Profile

Quantum Resistant Ledger is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the CryptoNight-V7 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 27th, 2016. Quantum Resistant Ledger’s total supply is 70,123,411 tokens. The Reddit community for Quantum Resistant Ledger is /r/QRL and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Quantum Resistant Ledger is theqrl.org. Quantum Resistant Ledger’s official Twitter account is @QRLedger and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Quantum Resistant Ledger

Quantum Resistant Ledger can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Upbit, Bittrex, Liqui, CoinExchange and Tidex. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quantum Resistant Ledger directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Quantum Resistant Ledger should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Quantum Resistant Ledger using one of the exchanges listed above.

