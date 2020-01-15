Quantum Resistant Ledger Trading Down 16.4% Over Last Week (QRL)

Quantum Resistant Ledger (CURRENCY:QRL) traded 10.1% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on January 15th. One Quantum Resistant Ledger token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0669 or 0.00000764 BTC on major exchanges including CoinExchange, Upbit, Liqui and Bittrex. In the last seven days, Quantum Resistant Ledger has traded 16.4% lower against the dollar. Quantum Resistant Ledger has a market capitalization of $4.69 million and approximately $207,750.00 worth of Quantum Resistant Ledger was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Quantum Resistant Ledger Profile

Quantum Resistant Ledger (QRL) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the CryptoNight-V7 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 27th, 2016. Quantum Resistant Ledger’s total supply is 70,117,775 tokens. The Reddit community for Quantum Resistant Ledger is /r/QRL and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Quantum Resistant Ledger’s official Twitter account is @QRLedger and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Quantum Resistant Ledger is theqrl.org.

Quantum Resistant Ledger Token Trading

Quantum Resistant Ledger can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex, Tidex, CoinExchange, Upbit and Liqui. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quantum Resistant Ledger directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Quantum Resistant Ledger should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Quantum Resistant Ledger using one of the exchanges listed above.

