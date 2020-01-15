QuarkChain (QKC) Market Cap Reaches $7.01 Million

QuarkChain (CURRENCY:QKC) traded down 1.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on January 15th. QuarkChain has a market capitalization of $7.01 million and approximately $1.09 million worth of QuarkChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One QuarkChain coin can now be purchased for $0.0029 or 0.00000033 BTC on major exchanges including $33.94, $24.43, $51.55 and $5.60. In the last seven days, QuarkChain has traded up 2.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get QuarkChain alerts:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.15 or 0.00036431 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0447 or 0.00000517 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $517.91 or 0.05992877 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.30 or 0.00026637 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.10 or 0.00035823 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002654 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.33 or 0.00119564 BTC.

Seele (SEELE) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001518 BTC.

About QuarkChain

QuarkChain is a coin. Its genesis date was June 2nd, 2018. QuarkChain’s total supply is 5,726,747,032 coins and its circulating supply is 2,448,849,926 coins. The Reddit community for QuarkChain is /r/quarkchainio and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for QuarkChain is steemit.com/@quarkchain. QuarkChain’s official website is quarkchain.io. QuarkChain’s official Twitter account is @Quark_Chain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

QuarkChain Coin Trading

QuarkChain can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: $18.94, $20.33, $7.50, $13.77, $33.94, $10.39, $5.60, $32.15, $24.68, $24.43, $51.55 and $50.98. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as QuarkChain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire QuarkChain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy QuarkChain using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for QuarkChain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for QuarkChain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.