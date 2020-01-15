Quasarcoin Price Down 10.5% Over Last 7 Days (QAC)

Quasarcoin (CURRENCY:QAC) traded 3.8% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on January 15th. During the last week, Quasarcoin has traded down 10.5% against the US dollar. One Quasarcoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0035 or 0.00000040 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Trade Satoshi and Cryptopia. Quasarcoin has a total market cap of $594,437.00 and $876.00 worth of Quasarcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Counos Coin (CCA) traded down 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.38 or 0.00049819 BTC.

Shard (SHARD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0855 or 0.00001193 BTC.

Metrix Coin (MRX) traded down 17.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Nasdacoin (NSD) traded 13.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0553 or 0.00000629 BTC.

Beetle Coin (BEET) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0049 or 0.00000056 BTC.

Actinium (ACM) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0331 or 0.00000377 BTC.

ZeusCrowdfunding (ZEUS) traded 93% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MFCoin (MFC) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0070 or 0.00000080 BTC.

Cashbery Coin (CBC) traded down 48.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Block-Logic (BLTG) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Quasarcoin Profile

Quasarcoin (QAC) is a coin. Quasarcoin’s total supply is 263,373,421 coins and its circulating supply is 168,373,421 coins. Quasarcoin’s official website is quasarcoin.org. Quasarcoin’s official Twitter account is @Quasarcoingroup and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Quasarcoin

Quasarcoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Trade Satoshi and Cryptopia. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quasarcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Quasarcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Quasarcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

