Qubitica (QBIT) Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $118,323.00

Qubitica (CURRENCY:QBIT) traded down 4.9% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on January 15th. One Qubitica token can currently be purchased for about $26.74 or 0.00309696 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, Qubitica has traded 4.2% higher against the US dollar. Qubitica has a market capitalization of $21.62 million and approximately $118,323.00 worth of Qubitica was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Insight Chain (INB) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00005593 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.38 or 0.00039171 BTC.

USDQ (USDQ) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011555 BTC.

PLANET (PLA) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002354 BTC.

VeriDocGlobal (VDG) traded 24.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000005 BTC.

EURBASE (EBASE) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00012162 BTC.

Eterbase (XBASE) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000061 BTC.

1SG (1SG) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00008165 BTC.

Traceability Chain (TAC) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000023 BTC.

CyberMusic (CYMT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Qubitica (CRYPTO:QBIT) is a token. Qubitica’s total supply is 10,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 808,675 tokens. Qubitica’s official website is www.qubitica.net. Qubitica’s official Twitter account is @Qubitica and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Qubitica is /r/Qubitica and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Qubitica can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: DDEX. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Qubitica directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Qubitica should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Qubitica using one of the exchanges listed above.

