Quest Diagnostics Inc (NYSE:DGX) Shares Sold by United Services Automobile Association

United Services Automobile Association reduced its holdings in Quest Diagnostics Inc (NYSE:DGX) by 11.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 39,166 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 4,856 shares during the quarter. United Services Automobile Association’s holdings in Quest Diagnostics were worth $4,182,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. NuWave Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 108.4% in the 3rd quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 346 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the period. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Webster Bank N. A. acquired a new stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Doyle Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 15.9% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 714 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the period. 88.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Quest Diagnostics alerts:

In other news, Director Gail R. Wilensky sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.17, for a total value of $857,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,951 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,459,658.67. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Michael E. Prevoznik sold 44,556 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.43, for a total value of $4,786,651.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 51,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,513,415.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.86% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Bank of America cut Quest Diagnostics from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Quest Diagnostics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $111.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, September 30th. UBS Group reduced their price target on Quest Diagnostics from $103.00 to $102.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 21st. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $113.00 price target on shares of Quest Diagnostics in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, Barclays cut Quest Diagnostics from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $106.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Quest Diagnostics has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $106.07.

Shares of DGX stock opened at $106.50 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $106.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $103.65. The stock has a market cap of $14.35 billion, a PE ratio of 16.88, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.85. Quest Diagnostics Inc has a 1 year low of $82.59 and a 1 year high of $108.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.88.

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 22nd. The medical research company reported $1.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.94 billion. Quest Diagnostics had a return on equity of 15.32% and a net margin of 9.58%. Quest Diagnostics’s revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.68 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Quest Diagnostics Inc will post 6.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 13th. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.99%. Quest Diagnostics’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.60%.

Quest Diagnostics Company Profile

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated provides diagnostic testing, information, and services in the United States and internationally. The company develops and delivers diagnostic testing information and services, such as routine testing, non-routine and advanced clinical testing, anatomic pathology testing, and other diagnostic information services.

Featured Story: What does the Producer Price Index (PPI) tell investors?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DGX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Quest Diagnostics Inc (NYSE:DGX).

Receive News & Ratings for Quest Diagnostics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quest Diagnostics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.