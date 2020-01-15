QuickX Protocol Trading 29.9% Lower Over Last 7 Days (QCX)

QuickX Protocol (CURRENCY:QCX) traded 10.1% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on January 15th. QuickX Protocol has a total market cap of $1.94 million and $24,398.00 worth of QuickX Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, QuickX Protocol has traded 29.9% lower against the dollar. One QuickX Protocol token can now be purchased for about $0.0044 or 0.00000051 BTC on popular exchanges including Hotbit and BitMax.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About QuickX Protocol

QCX is a token. It was first traded on May 8th, 2018. QuickX Protocol’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 443,057,923 tokens. The Reddit community for QuickX Protocol is /r/QuickX and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. QuickX Protocol’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. QuickX Protocol’s official message board is www.quickx.io/blog. QuickX Protocol’s official website is www.quickx.io.

Buying and Selling QuickX Protocol

QuickX Protocol can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit and BitMax. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as QuickX Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade QuickX Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase QuickX Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

