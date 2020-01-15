QUINADS (QUIN) Price Down 41.2% This Week

QUINADS (CURRENCY:QUIN) traded down 36.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on January 15th. One QUINADS token can now be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges including Hotbit and Mercatox. During the last seven days, QUINADS has traded down 41.2% against the U.S. dollar. QUINADS has a market cap of $21,588.00 and $33.00 worth of QUINADS was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Insight Chain (INB) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00005605 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded up 10% against the dollar and now trades at $3.43 or 0.00039719 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.76 or 0.00309752 BTC.

USDQ (USDQ) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011533 BTC.

PLANET (PLA) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00002365 BTC.

VeriDocGlobal (VDG) traded up 25.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000005 BTC.

EURBASE (EBASE) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00012170 BTC.

Eterbase (XBASE) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000061 BTC.

Traceability Chain (TAC) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000026 BTC.

1SG (1SG) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00008180 BTC.

QUINADS Token Profile

QUINADS is a token. QUINADS’s total supply is 20,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 13,194,999,111 tokens. The official website for QUINADS is quinads.com. QUINADS’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here.

QUINADS Token Trading

QUINADS can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Mercatox and Hotbit. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as QUINADS directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire QUINADS should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy QUINADS using one of the exchanges listed above.

