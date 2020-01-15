QuinStreet Inc (NASDAQ:QNST) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

QuinStreet Inc (NASDAQ:QNST) saw a large decrease in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,000,000 shares, a decrease of 6.5% from the December 15th total of 3,210,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 459,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 6.5 days. Currently, 6.6% of the company’s stock are sold short.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine lowered QuinStreet from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised QuinStreet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, BidaskClub lowered QuinStreet from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.00.

Shares of QNST traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $14.64. The company had a trading volume of 283,101 shares, compared to its average volume of 373,640. QuinStreet has a 52-week low of $10.15 and a 52-week high of $20.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $743.79 million, a P/E ratio of 12.40, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.81. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $15.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.08.

QuinStreet (NASDAQ:QNST) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The technology company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.05). QuinStreet had a return on equity of 4.07% and a net margin of 12.44%. The company had revenue of $126.61 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $121.65 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that QuinStreet will post 0.35 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Robin Josephs sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.53, for a total value of $1,164,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 125,404 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,947,524.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Douglas Valenti sold 2,404 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.49, for a total value of $34,833.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 319,053 shares in the company, valued at $4,623,077.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 240,747 shares of company stock worth $3,717,785 over the last ninety days. 11.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Chicago Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of QuinStreet by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. Chicago Capital LLC now owns 1,904,765 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,162,000 after buying an additional 148,535 shares during the last quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA purchased a new stake in shares of QuinStreet in the fourth quarter worth about $237,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its stake in shares of QuinStreet by 8.3% in the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 14,639 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $184,000 after buying an additional 1,127 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of QuinStreet in the third quarter worth about $248,000. Finally, Private Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of QuinStreet by 4.7% in the third quarter. Private Capital Management LLC now owns 3,627,643 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $45,672,000 after buying an additional 162,065 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.72% of the company’s stock.

QuinStreet Company Profile

QuinStreet, Inc, an Internet performance marketing company, provides customer acquisition services for its clients in the United States and internationally. It offers online marketing services to its clients in the form of qualified leads, inquiries, clicks, calls, applications, customers, display advertisements, or impressions through its Websites or third-party publishers.

