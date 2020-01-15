Quiz (LON:QUIZ) Given Sell Rating at Peel Hunt

Quiz (LON:QUIZ)‘s stock had its “sell” rating reissued by equities research analysts at Peel Hunt in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, LSE.Co.UK reports. They currently have a GBX 12 ($0.16) price objective on the stock. Peel Hunt’s target price would indicate a potential downside of 22.71% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a GBX 12 ($0.16) price target on shares of Quiz in a report on Wednesday. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “not rated” rating on shares of Quiz in a report on Wednesday.

Get Quiz alerts:

Shares of LON QUIZ traded down GBX 3.25 ($0.04) during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting GBX 15.53 ($0.20). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,041,896 shares, compared to its average volume of 314,587. Quiz has a 1-year low of GBX 12.69 ($0.17) and a 1-year high of GBX 37 ($0.49). The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 17.61 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 16.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.25, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.57. The firm has a market cap of $19.29 million and a P/E ratio of -2.28.

About Quiz

QUIZ plc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the design and retail of ladies fashion clothing, footwear, and accessories under the QUIZ brand name. The company offers occasion wear, eveningwear, and dressy casual wear primarily for 16 to 35 year olds. It also provides menswear, such as shirts, blazers, denim, trousers, and smart outfits under the QUIZMAN brand name; and bags and jewelleries.

Recommended Story: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE) Basics



Receive News & Ratings for Quiz Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quiz and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.