Quiz (LON:QUIZ) Rating Reiterated by Shore Capital

Quiz (LON:QUIZ)‘s stock had its “not rated” rating restated by investment analysts at Shore Capital in a report issued on Wednesday, Digital Look reports.

Separately, Peel Hunt restated a “sell” rating and issued a GBX 12 ($0.16) price target on shares of Quiz in a research note on Wednesday.

Shares of LON:QUIZ traded down GBX 3.25 ($0.04) during trading on Wednesday, hitting GBX 15.53 ($0.20). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,041,896 shares, compared to its average volume of 314,587. The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 17.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 16.71. The company has a market capitalization of $19.29 million and a PE ratio of -2.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.25, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.57. Quiz has a fifty-two week low of GBX 12.69 ($0.17) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 37 ($0.49).

About Quiz

QUIZ plc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the design and retail of ladies fashion clothing, footwear, and accessories under the QUIZ brand name. The company offers occasion wear, eveningwear, and dressy casual wear primarily for 16 to 35 year olds. It also provides menswear, such as shirts, blazers, denim, trousers, and smart outfits under the QUIZMAN brand name; and bags and jewelleries.

