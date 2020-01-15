Quiz (LON:QUIZ) Receives “Sell” Rating from Peel Hunt

Quiz (LON:QUIZ)‘s stock had its “sell” rating reaffirmed by research analysts at Peel Hunt in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

QUIZ stock opened at GBX 16.78 ($0.22) on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 17.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 16.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.25. Quiz has a 1-year low of GBX 12.69 ($0.17) and a 1-year high of GBX 37 ($0.49). The stock has a market cap of $20.85 million and a P/E ratio of -2.47.

Quiz Company Profile

QUIZ plc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the design and retail of ladies fashion clothing, footwear, and accessories under the QUIZ brand name. The company offers occasion wear, eveningwear, and dressy casual wear primarily for 16 to 35 year olds. It also provides menswear, such as shirts, blazers, denim, trousers, and smart outfits under the QUIZMAN brand name; and bags and jewelleries.

