QunQun (QUN) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $418,103.00

QunQun (CURRENCY:QUN) traded up 9.2% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on January 15th. QunQun has a market cap of $3.01 million and approximately $418,103.00 worth of QunQun was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, QunQun has traded up 14.6% against the dollar. One QunQun coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0046 or 0.00000052 BTC on exchanges including $5.60, $51.55, $13.77 and $18.94.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get QunQun alerts:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.27 or 0.00037339 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0453 or 0.00000517 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $529.36 or 0.06044692 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.31 or 0.00026424 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.19 or 0.00036464 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002732 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.21 or 0.00127963 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

Seele (SEELE) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001513 BTC.

QunQun Profile

QUN is a coin. Its launch date was January 5th, 2018. QunQun’s total supply is 1,500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 659,831,131 coins. QunQun’s official Twitter account is @qunqun_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. QunQun’s official website is qunqun.io. QunQun’s official message board is medium.com/@qunqun_io.

QunQun Coin Trading

QunQun can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: $32.15, $18.94, $51.55, $20.33, $5.60, $7.50, $13.77, $33.94, $50.98, $24.68, $24.43 and $10.39. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as QunQun directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade QunQun should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy QunQun using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for QunQun Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for QunQun and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.