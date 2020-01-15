Qurate Retail Inc Series A (NASDAQ:QRTEA) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Qurate Retail Inc Series A (NASDAQ:QRTEA) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the eight analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $17.25.

QRTEA has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Qurate Retail Inc Series A from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 16th. Craig Hallum reduced their target price on Qurate Retail Inc Series A from $24.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. ValuEngine upgraded Qurate Retail Inc Series A from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. UBS Group reduced their target price on Qurate Retail Inc Series A from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. Finally, Evercore ISI reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Qurate Retail Inc Series A in a report on Wednesday, November 13th.

Qurate Retail Inc Series A stock opened at $8.79 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $8.50 and a 200-day moving average of $10.53. Qurate Retail Inc Series A has a 1 year low of $7.64 and a 1 year high of $22.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The company has a market capitalization of $3.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.73, a P/E/G ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.10.

Qurate Retail Inc Series A (NASDAQ:QRTEA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 11th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.08. Qurate Retail Inc Series A had a positive return on equity of 14.94% and a negative net margin of 2.37%. The company had revenue of $3.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.12 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.37 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Qurate Retail Inc Series A will post 1.92 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Albert E. Rosenthaler sold 58,992 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.32, for a total transaction of $490,813.44. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 152,118 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,265,621.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.01% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in QRTEA. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Qurate Retail Inc Series A by 23.9% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 172,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,136,000 after acquiring an additional 33,251 shares during the period. Systematic Financial Management LP bought a new position in shares of Qurate Retail Inc Series A during the 3rd quarter worth $565,000. Zebra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Qurate Retail Inc Series A during the 2nd quarter worth $291,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Qurate Retail Inc Series A by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 247,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,555,000 after acquiring an additional 12,552 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Qurate Retail Inc Series A by 9.6% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 251,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,589,000 after acquiring an additional 22,084 shares during the period. 90.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Qurate Retail Inc Series A Company Profile

Qurate Retail, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the video and online commerce industries in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company markets and sells various consumer products primarily through live video programs, Websites, and mobile applications to 404 million households worldwide each day.

