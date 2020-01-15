Qwertycoin (QWC) Achieves Market Cap of $848,532.00

Qwertycoin (CURRENCY:QWC) traded up 1.7% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on January 15th. During the last seven days, Qwertycoin has traded down 5.7% against the US dollar. One Qwertycoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges including BiteBTC and Crex24. Qwertycoin has a total market capitalization of $848,532.00 and $444.00 worth of Qwertycoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Electroneum (ETN) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000046 BTC.

TurtleCoin (TRTL) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ZumCoin (ZUM) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Niobio Cash (NBR) traded 9.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Newton Coin Project (NCP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CROAT (CROAT) traded down 29.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Citadel (CTL) traded down 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000022 BTC.

BitcoiNote (BTCN) traded down 24.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Qwertycoin Coin Profile

Qwertycoin (CRYPTO:QWC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. It launched on February 4th, 2018. Qwertycoin’s total supply is 106,123,770,169 coins. Qwertycoin’s official website is qwertycoin.org. Qwertycoin’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Qwertycoin is /r/QWERTYCOIN and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Qwertycoin Coin Trading

Qwertycoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BiteBTC and Crex24. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Qwertycoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Qwertycoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Qwertycoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

