R1 RCM Inc (NASDAQ:RCM) Shares Sold by Hennessy Advisors Inc.

Hennessy Advisors Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of R1 RCM Inc (NASDAQ:RCM) by 3.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 269,300 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock after selling 9,500 shares during the period. Hennessy Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.24% of R1 RCM worth $3,496,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in R1 RCM in the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in shares of R1 RCM by 38.8% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,817 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 1,625 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of R1 RCM during the third quarter worth $111,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc lifted its stake in shares of R1 RCM by 73.3% during the second quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 10,400 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock worth $131,000 after buying an additional 4,400 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in shares of R1 RCM by 179.5% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 13,308 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock worth $168,000 after buying an additional 8,547 shares during the period. 70.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:RCM opened at $13.54 on Wednesday. R1 RCM Inc has a twelve month low of $7.58 and a twelve month high of $13.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.28. The company has a market cap of $1.47 billion, a PE ratio of -42.31 and a beta of 0.14. The company’s 50 day moving average is $12.64 and its 200 day moving average is $11.75.

R1 RCM (NASDAQ:RCM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The healthcare provider reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $301.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $302.85 million. R1 RCM had a negative net margin of 0.13% and a positive return on equity of 100.31%. The business’s revenue was up 20.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.17) earnings per share.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on RCM shares. Dougherty & Co started coverage on R1 RCM in a research report on Friday, January 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered R1 RCM from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on R1 RCM from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. BidaskClub downgraded R1 RCM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, ValuEngine raised R1 RCM from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.40.

R1 RCM Inc provides revenue cycle management (RCM) for healthcare providers in the United States. It offers end-to-end RCM services to manage their revenue cycle operations, which encompass patient registration, insurance and benefit verification, medical treatment documentation and coding, and bill preparation and collection from patients and payers.

