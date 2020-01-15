R1 RCM Inc to Post FY2019 Earnings of ($0.12) Per Share, Dougherty & Co Forecasts (NASDAQ:RCM)

R1 RCM Inc (NASDAQ:RCM) – Dougherty & Co issued their FY2019 earnings estimates for R1 RCM in a research note issued to investors on Sunday, January 12th. Dougherty & Co analyst G. Mannheimer anticipates that the healthcare provider will earn ($0.12) per share for the year. Dougherty & Co has a “Buy” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. Dougherty & Co also issued estimates for R1 RCM’s Q4 2019 earnings at $0.00 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $0.26 EPS.

Get R1 RCM alerts:

R1 RCM (NASDAQ:RCM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The healthcare provider reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $301.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $302.85 million. R1 RCM had a negative net margin of 0.13% and a positive return on equity of 100.31%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.17) EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on RCM. ValuEngine raised shares of R1 RCM from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. BidaskClub lowered shares of R1 RCM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of R1 RCM from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of R1 RCM from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. R1 RCM has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.40.

Shares of RCM opened at $13.54 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion, a P/E ratio of -42.31 and a beta of 0.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.28, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94. R1 RCM has a 52 week low of $7.58 and a 52 week high of $13.99.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its position in R1 RCM by 4.2% in the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 34,464 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock worth $308,000 after purchasing an additional 1,379 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in R1 RCM by 38.8% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,817 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 1,625 shares in the last quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC raised its position in R1 RCM by 1.3% in the third quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 260,697 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock worth $2,327,000 after purchasing an additional 3,331 shares in the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in R1 RCM in the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc raised its position in R1 RCM by 73.3% in the second quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 10,400 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock worth $131,000 after purchasing an additional 4,400 shares in the last quarter. 70.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

R1 RCM Company Profile

R1 RCM Inc provides revenue cycle management (RCM) for healthcare providers in the United States. It offers end-to-end RCM services to manage their revenue cycle operations, which encompass patient registration, insurance and benefit verification, medical treatment documentation and coding, and bill preparation and collection from patients and payers.

Featured Story: Growth Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for R1 RCM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for R1 RCM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.