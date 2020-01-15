Radius Health Inc (NASDAQ:RDUS) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Radius Health Inc (NASDAQ:RDUS) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the ten ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $34.50.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on RDUS shares. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Radius Health in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $27.00 target price on shares of Radius Health and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Radius Health from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Radius Health from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Finally, Leerink Swann cut their target price on shares of Radius Health from $49.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th.

In other news, major shareholder Growth N. V. Biotech acquired 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $23.00 per share, with a total value of $2,300,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 6,881,685 shares in the company, valued at approximately $158,278,755. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its position in shares of Radius Health by 14.0% in the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 15,451 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $398,000 after purchasing an additional 1,902 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Radius Health in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $598,000. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in shares of Radius Health by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 70,441 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,814,000 after purchasing an additional 1,060 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. increased its position in shares of Radius Health by 10.4% in the 3rd quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 318,536 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $8,202,000 after purchasing an additional 30,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great Lakes Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Radius Health by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 329,349 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $8,481,000 after purchasing an additional 11,489 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of RDUS opened at $20.09 on Wednesday. Radius Health has a fifty-two week low of $15.67 and a fifty-two week high of $29.97. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $21.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.06. The company has a market cap of $847.68 million, a P/E ratio of -4.12 and a beta of 0.72.

Radius Health (NASDAQ:RDUS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.65) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.80) by $0.15. Radius Health had a negative net margin of 98.22% and a negative return on equity of 929.94%. The firm had revenue of $46.77 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.69 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.09) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 69.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Radius Health will post -3.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Radius Health Company Profile

Radius Health, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes endocrine therapeutics in the areas of osteoporosis and oncology. The company markets TYMLOS for the treatment of postmenopausal women with osteoporosis. It is also developing abaloparatide transdermal patch, a short-wear-time patch formulation of abaloparatide to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; RAD1901, a selective estrogen receptor down-regulator for the treatment of metastatic breast cancer; and RAD140, a non-steroidal selective androgen receptor modulator to treat breast cancer.

