RadNet Inc. (NASDAQ:RDNT) Shares Sold by Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co.

Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. reduced its position in RadNet Inc. (NASDAQ:RDNT) by 32.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 845,560 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 397,493 shares during the quarter. RadNet comprises approximately 1.2% of Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. owned approximately 1.68% of RadNet worth $17,165,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State of Alaska Department of Revenue purchased a new stake in shares of RadNet during the fourth quarter worth approximately $639,000. Zebra Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of RadNet by 35.5% during the third quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC now owns 14,077 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $203,000 after purchasing an additional 3,691 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in shares of RadNet by 1.2% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 65,480 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $940,000 after purchasing an additional 782 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of RadNet by 4.1% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 889,809 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $12,778,000 after purchasing an additional 35,430 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tamarack Advisers LP purchased a new stake in shares of RadNet during the third quarter worth approximately $4,667,000. 63.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of RDNT stock traded up $0.15 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $20.35. The stock had a trading volume of 112,549 shares, compared to its average volume of 253,644. RadNet Inc. has a 12-month low of $10.69 and a 12-month high of $20.80. The company has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.83 and a beta of 0.97. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.01.

RadNet (NASDAQ:RDNT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The medical research company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by ($0.05). RadNet had a net margin of 3.02% and a return on equity of 16.52%. The firm had revenue of $292.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $283.39 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.10 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that RadNet Inc. will post 0.21 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut RadNet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. ValuEngine cut RadNet from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. BidaskClub cut RadNet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Sidoti increased their price objective on RadNet from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. RadNet presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.50.

In related news, Director John V. Crues sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.78, for a total transaction of $355,600.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 434,097 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,718,244.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Norman R. Hames sold 10,327 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.92, for a total value of $195,386.84. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 532,691 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,078,513.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 50,327 shares of company stock valued at $911,187. Company insiders own 6.10% of the company’s stock.

RadNet, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides outpatient diagnostic imaging services in the United States. Its services include magnetic resonance imaging, computed tomography, positron emission tomography, nuclear medicine, mammography, ultrasound, diagnostic radiology, fluoroscopy, and other related procedures, as well as multi-modality imaging services.

