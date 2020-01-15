Radware Ltd. (NASDAQ:RDWR) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $67.51 Million

Wall Street analysts expect that Radware Ltd. (NASDAQ:RDWR) will announce $67.51 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Radware’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $67.42 million and the highest estimate coming in at $67.60 million. Radware posted sales of $63.82 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.8%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, February 12th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Radware will report full-year sales of $252.22 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $252.13 million to $252.30 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $274.87 million, with estimates ranging from $274.74 million to $275.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Radware.

Radware (NASDAQ:RDWR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The information technology services provider reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $62.86 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $62.84 million. Radware had a net margin of 9.33% and a return on equity of 7.41%. Radware’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.15 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Radware from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 31st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Radware from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Saturday, November 9th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Radware from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 5th.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Optimum Investment Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Radware in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Radware during the 3rd quarter worth $119,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Radware by 127.7% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,948 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $122,000 after buying an additional 2,775 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Radware during the 2nd quarter worth $293,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Radware during the 2nd quarter worth $415,000. 71.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of RDWR opened at $25.50 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a PE ratio of 87.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.92. The company’s fifty day moving average is $24.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.47. Radware has a fifty-two week low of $22.00 and a fifty-two week high of $26.98.

Radware Company Profile

Radware Ltd. develops, manufactures, and markets cyber security and application delivery solutions for applications in physical, virtual, cloud, and software defined data centers worldwide. The company offers DefensePro, a real-time network attack prevention device; AppWall, a Web application firewall; and DefenseFlow, a cyber-command and control application.

