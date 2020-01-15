Raiden Network Token One Day Trading Volume Reaches $1.05 Million (RDN)

Raiden Network Token (CURRENCY:RDN) traded 2.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on January 15th. One Raiden Network Token token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.12 or 0.00001335 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Bibox, Bilaxy, Huobi and DDEX. In the last week, Raiden Network Token has traded up 6.4% against the U.S. dollar. Raiden Network Token has a market capitalization of $5.85 million and $1.05 million worth of Raiden Network Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Ontology (ONT) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00007636 BTC.

OmiseGO (OMG) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00008693 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0409 or 0.00000473 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00002053 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Apollo Currency (APL) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0071 or 0.00000082 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0169 or 0.00000196 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0349 or 0.00000403 BTC.

Nullex (NLX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0771 or 0.00001978 BTC.

Raiden Network Token Profile

Raiden Network Token uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on March 8th, 2015. Raiden Network Token’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 50,593,936 tokens. The official website for Raiden Network Token is raiden.network. Raiden Network Token’s official Twitter account is @raiden_network. The Reddit community for Raiden Network Token is /r/raidennetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Raiden Network Token is www.medium.com/@raiden_network.

Raiden Network Token Token Trading

Raiden Network Token can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Kucoin, Binance, Ethfinex, Huobi, Gate.io, IDEX, Kyber Network, OKEx, DDEX, LATOKEN, Bibox and Bilaxy. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Raiden Network Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Raiden Network Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Raiden Network Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

