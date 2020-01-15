Ramaco Resources Inc (NASDAQ:METC) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Ramaco Resources Inc (NASDAQ:METC) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $7.00.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on METC. Zacks Investment Research raised Ramaco Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Clarkson Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Ramaco Resources in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. Finally, ValuEngine raised Ramaco Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of Ramaco Resources by 135.5% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 10,060 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 5,789 shares during the last quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ramaco Resources in the third quarter worth about $45,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ramaco Resources by 24.6% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 34,809 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $186,000 after buying an additional 6,870 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Ramaco Resources by 13.7% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 91,335 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $486,000 after buying an additional 11,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ramaco Resources by 40.5% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 419,879 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,234,000 after buying an additional 121,007 shares during the last quarter. 74.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

METC opened at $3.69 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $142.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.95 and a beta of 1.10. Ramaco Resources has a 1 year low of $3.01 and a 1 year high of $7.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $3.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.96.

Ramaco Resources (NASDAQ:METC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The energy company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $61.38 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $68.08 million. Ramaco Resources had a net margin of 11.56% and a return on equity of 17.12%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Ramaco Resources will post 0.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ramaco Resources Company Profile

Ramaco Resources, Inc produces and sells metallurgical coal in the United States. The company's development portfolio includes the Elk Creek project consisting of approximately 20,552 acres of controlled mineral and 24 seams located in southern West Virginia; and the Berwind coal property comprising approximately 31,200 acres of controlled mineral and an area of Squire Jim seam coal deposits, which is situated on the border of West Virginia and Virginia.

