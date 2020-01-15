Rapidz Tops One Day Trading Volume of $8,321.00 (RPZX)

Rapidz (CURRENCY:RPZX) traded 23.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on January 15th. Rapidz has a total market capitalization of $51,272.00 and approximately $8,321.00 worth of Rapidz was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Rapidz has traded down 31.2% against the U.S. dollar. One Rapidz token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Terra (KRT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000010 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002698 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 62.3% against the dollar and now trades at $370.56 or 0.04211466 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011373 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 13% against the dollar and now trades at $17.79 or 0.00202141 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 14.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0178 or 0.00000202 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 10.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0548 or 0.00000623 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.47 or 0.00028121 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 12.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.67 or 0.00132659 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Rapidz’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 195,164,384 tokens. Rapidz’s official message board is www.rapidz.io/blog. Rapidz’s official website is www.rapidz.io.

Rapidz can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rapidz directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Rapidz should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Rapidz using one of the exchanges listed above.

