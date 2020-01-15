Rate3 (RTE) Hits Market Cap of $534,416.00

Rate3 (CURRENCY:RTE) traded up 1.3% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on January 15th. During the last week, Rate3 has traded up 6.3% against the U.S. dollar. One Rate3 token can currently be purchased for $0.0006 or 0.00000007 BTC on popular exchanges including HADAX, IDEX, Coinrail and ABCC. Rate3 has a total market cap of $534,416.00 and $72,522.00 worth of Rate3 was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.17 or 0.00036554 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0449 or 0.00000517 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $522.36 or 0.06016923 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.31 or 0.00026656 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.05 or 0.00035181 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002616 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $10.35 or 0.00119177 BTC.

Seele (SEELE) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001516 BTC.

Rate3 Profile

Rate3 (CRYPTO:RTE) is a token. Its genesis date was April 9th, 2018. Rate3’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 889,382,388 tokens. Rate3’s official Twitter account is @officialrate3 and its Facebook page is accessible here. Rate3’s official message board is medium.com/official-rate3. The official website for Rate3 is www.rate3.network. The Reddit community for Rate3 is /r/Rate3 and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Rate3 Token Trading

Rate3 can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: ABCC, HADAX, Hotbit, IDEX, Coinrail, BitForex, DDEX, FCoin, Ethfinex, DEx.top and Bibox. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rate3 directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Rate3 should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Rate3 using one of the exchanges listed above.

