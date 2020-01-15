Rathbone Brothers (LON:RAT) Earns Underperform Rating from Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group

Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Rathbone Brothers (LON:RAT) in a report issued on Wednesday, Digital Look reports. The firm set an “underperform” rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on RAT. Shore Capital restated a “sell” rating on shares of Rathbone Brothers in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating on shares of Rathbone Brothers in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 2,750 ($36.17) price target on shares of Rathbone Brothers in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, Liberum Capital restated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 2,100 ($27.62) price target (up from GBX 2,070 ($27.23)) on shares of Rathbone Brothers in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 2,500 ($32.89).

RAT traded down GBX 55 ($0.72) on Wednesday, hitting GBX 2,045 ($26.90). 67,958 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 47,085. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 2,117.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 2,180.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.42, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a current ratio of 1.11. Rathbone Brothers has a 12 month low of GBX 1,986 ($26.12) and a 12 month high of GBX 2,560 ($33.68). The stock has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion and a PE ratio of 44.95.

Rathbone Brothers Company Profile

Rathbone Brothers Plc, through its subsidiaries, provides personalized investment and wealth management services for private clients, charities, and trustees in the United Kingdom and Jersey. Its services include discretionary investment management, unit trusts, financial planning, banking and loan, and unitized portfolio services, as well as trust, legal, estate, and tax advisory services.

