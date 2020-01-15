Rathbone Brothers (OTCMKTS:RTBBF) Research Coverage Started at Jefferies Financial Group

Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Rathbone Brothers (OTCMKTS:RTBBF) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set an “underperform” rating on the stock.

Shares of OTCMKTS RTBBF opened at $27.40 on Wednesday.

Get Rathbone Brothers alerts:

Rathbone Brothers Company Profile

Rathbone Brothers Plc, through its subsidiaries, provides personalized investment and wealth management services for private clients, charities, and trustees in the United Kingdom and Jersey. Its services include discretionary investment management, unit trusts, financial planning, banking and loan, and unitized portfolio services, as well as trust, legal, estate, and tax advisory services.

Read More: What does cost of debt say about a company’s financial health?

Receive News & Ratings for Rathbone Brothers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rathbone Brothers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.