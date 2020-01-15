Raymond James Analysts Give Petrus Resources (TSE:PRQ) a C$0.35 Price Target

Petrus Resources (TSE:PRQ) has been given a C$0.35 price objective by equities researchers at Raymond James in a report issued on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a “market perform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 29.63% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. National Bank Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Petrus Resources from C$0.50 to C$0.40 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. CIBC cut their price objective on shares of Petrus Resources from C$0.50 to C$0.25 in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th.

Shares of PRQ remained flat at $C$0.27 during trading hours on Wednesday. 23,000 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,092. The company has a market cap of $13.36 million and a P/E ratio of -0.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 114.61. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.25 and a 200 day moving average price of C$0.24. Petrus Resources has a 52-week low of C$0.16 and a 52-week high of C$0.60.

Petrus Resources (TSE:PRQ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 13th. The company reported C($0.60) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$12.52 million for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Petrus Resources will post -0.81 EPS for the current year.

About Petrus Resources

Petrus Resources Ltd., an energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and exploitation of oil and gas development assets in western Canada. It primarily explores for natural gas, natural gas liquids, and crude oil. The company holds 55% working interest in Ferrier/Strachan Area, which include 31,767 net acres of undeveloped land and 13,216 net acres of developed land located in west central Alberta near the town of Rocky Mountain House, Alberta.

