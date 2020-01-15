Raymond James Boosts Alexion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALXN) Price Target to

Alexion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALXN) had its price target hoisted by research analysts at Raymond James to in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on ALXN. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals from $165.00 to $150.00 in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $145.00 price objective on shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals in a report on Sunday, November 17th. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 price objective on shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $170.00 to $128.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $153.84.

NASDAQ:ALXN traded down $0.26 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $112.53. The company had a trading volume of 1,967,657 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,852,141. The company has a quick ratio of 3.45, a current ratio of 3.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm has a market cap of $24.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.87, a P/E/G ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.64. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $110.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $110.30. Alexion Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $94.59 and a twelve month high of $141.86.

Alexion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALXN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.47 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.24 billion. Alexion Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 31.05% and a return on equity of 21.21%. The business’s revenue was up 23.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.02 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Alexion Pharmaceuticals will post 9.44 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ALXN. New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 311,593 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $30,517,000 after buying an additional 1,199 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 254,181 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $33,293,000 after buying an additional 17,371 shares during the period. Altman Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 13.6% in the 3rd quarter. Altman Advisors Inc. now owns 15,627 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,531,000 after buying an additional 1,873 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 148.6% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 49,669 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,865,000 after buying an additional 29,691 shares during the period. Finally, Man Group plc grew its position in Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 347.3% during the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 513,104 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $50,254,000 after purchasing an additional 398,394 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.53% of the company’s stock.

About Alexion Pharmaceuticals

Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes various therapeutic products. The company offers ULTOMIRIS (ALXN1210/ravulizumab-cwvz), a monoclonal antibody for the treatment of paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria (PNH), a genetic blood disorder; and Soliris (eculizumab), a monoclonal antibody for the treatment of PNH, atypical hemolytic uremic syndrome (aHUS), and generalized myasthenia gravis.

