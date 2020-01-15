Raymond James (RJF) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) will release its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, January 22nd.

Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The financial services provider reported $2.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.99 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $2.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.99 billion. Raymond James had a net margin of 12.89% and a return on equity of 16.51%. Raymond James’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.68 earnings per share.

RJF opened at $93.95 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $12.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.70 and a beta of 1.53. Raymond James has a fifty-two week low of $72.94 and a fifty-two week high of $94.52. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $90.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $84.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.58%. Raymond James’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.00%.

In related news, CAO Jennifer C. Ackart sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.50, for a total transaction of $226,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 8,311 shares in the company, valued at $752,145.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Vice Chairman Jeffrey E. Trocin sold 17,360 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.09, for a total transaction of $1,529,242.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 53,890 shares of company stock worth $4,744,333 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 10.74% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Raymond James from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Raymond James from $87.00 to $86.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Raymond James in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $91.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price target on shares of Raymond James from $92.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Raymond James from $106.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $96.14.

Raymond James Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, distribution, trading, and brokerage of equity and debt securities, and the sale of mutual funds and other investment products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Private Client Group, Capital Markets, Asset Management, RJ Bank, and Other segments.

