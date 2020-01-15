Raymond James Trust N.A. Acquires 2,388 Shares of Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C)

Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C) by 5.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 44,454 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,388 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $3,552,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in C. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Citigroup by 1,638.7% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 23,014,050 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,611,674,000 after purchasing an additional 21,690,409 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Citigroup by 27.8% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 48,104,326 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,368,746,000 after purchasing an additional 10,457,813 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in shares of Citigroup by 29.4% in the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 10,228,198 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $716,281,000 after purchasing an additional 2,322,201 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Citigroup by 287.1% in the second quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 2,585,216 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $181,043,000 after purchasing an additional 1,917,339 shares during the period. Finally, Artemis Investment Management LLP raised its position in shares of Citigroup by 47.2% in the fourth quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 3,193,126 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $254,970,000 after purchasing an additional 1,024,370 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.95% of the company’s stock.

Get Citigroup alerts:

Shares of C stock opened at $81.91 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $173.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.81. Citigroup Inc has a 1 year low of $59.55 and a 1 year high of $83.11. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $77.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $71.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $2.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.29. Citigroup had a net margin of 18.28% and a return on equity of 10.16%. The firm had revenue of $18.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.95 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.64 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Citigroup Inc will post 7.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on C shares. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $85.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Citigroup from $80.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. DA Davidson initiated coverage on shares of Citigroup in a report on Thursday, January 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $96.00 target price on the stock. Vining Sparks raised shares of Citigroup to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Citigroup from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.24.

Citigroup Company Profile

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services for consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

Featured Article: Quantitative Easing

Receive News & Ratings for Citigroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citigroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.