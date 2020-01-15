Raymond James Trust N.A. Acquires 3,420 Shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) by 6.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 60,505 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,420 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $3,587,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Simon Quick Advisors LLC grew its position in U.S. Bancorp by 1,060.0% in the fourth quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 464 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 424 shares during the period. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in U.S. Bancorp during the third quarter worth $33,000. Bridger Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Old North State Trust LLC boosted its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 99.1% in the third quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 667 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 332 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.23% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Jodi L. Richard sold 2,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.32, for a total value of $154,232.00. Also, EVP James L. Chosy sold 12,356 shares of U.S. Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.93, for a total value of $740,495.08. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 102,286 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,129,999.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 229,161 shares of company stock worth $13,483,396. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of U.S. Bancorp stock opened at $56.59 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The firm has a market cap of $88.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.11. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $59.26 and its 200-day moving average is $56.03. U.S. Bancorp has a one year low of $47.28 and a one year high of $61.11.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.04. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 15.39% and a net margin of 26.54%. The firm had revenue of $5.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.81 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.06 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.34 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be issued a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 30th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.97%. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.98%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Co lowered U.S. Bancorp from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $61.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Odeon Capital Group assumed coverage on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $55.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Citigroup upgraded shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $49.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised U.S. Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $58.56.

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services in the United States. It operates in five segments: Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support.

