Raymond James Trust N.A. Boosts Holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its stake in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 1.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 100,601 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 954 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $13,749,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC acquired a new position in shares of PepsiCo in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Cordasco Financial Network lifted its stake in PepsiCo by 50.0% during the third quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 1 North Wealth Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PepsiCo during the third quarter worth approximately $44,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC grew its position in PepsiCo by 53.9% in the fourth quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 337 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nvwm LLC grew its holdings in PepsiCo by 750.0% during the third quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. 71.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PEP has been the subject of several analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $133.00 price target (up from $128.00) on shares of PepsiCo in a report on Friday, October 4th. Deutsche Bank increased their price target on PepsiCo from $141.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. ValuEngine cut PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Evercore ISI reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of PepsiCo in a research report on Sunday, December 15th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $139.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $135.53.

Shares of NASDAQ:PEP opened at $136.85 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $136.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $134.53. PepsiCo, Inc. has a one year low of $106.73 and a one year high of $140.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The company has a market cap of $187.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.18, a PEG ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 0.53.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 6th were issued a dividend of $0.955 per share. This represents a $3.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 5th. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is 67.49%.

PepsiCo Company Profile

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company's Frito-Lay North America segment offers branded dips; Cheetos cheese-flavored snacks; and Doritos tortilla, Fritos corn, Lay's potato, Ruffles potato, and Tostitos tortilla chips. Its Quaker Foods North America segment provides cereals, rice, pasta, mixes and syrups, granola bars, grits, oat squares, oatmeal, rice cakes, simply granola, and side dishes under the Aunt Jemima, Cap'n crunch, Life, Quaker Chewy, Quaker, and Rice-A-Roni brands.

