Raymond James Trust N.A. Boosts Position in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 3.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 268,423 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,577 shares during the period. Merck & Co., Inc. comprises about 1.2% of Raymond James Trust N.A.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $24,413,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Atwater Malick LLC bought a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. in the third quarter worth about $57,000. 1 North Wealth Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the 3rd quarter worth $58,000. American National Bank bought a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the 3rd quarter worth $67,000. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 23.3% during the third quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. now owns 793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, Balentine LLC increased its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 58.4% during the third quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 344 shares during the period. 74.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Merck & Co. Inc. alerts:

MRK opened at $89.93 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $227.89 billion, a PE ratio of 20.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The business’s 50-day moving average is $89.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $85.52. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 1 year low of $72.05 and a 1 year high of $92.64.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.27. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 48.16% and a net margin of 20.26%. The company had revenue of $12.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.59 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.19 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.15 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 16th were given a $0.61 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 13th. This is a boost from Merck & Co., Inc.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.71%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s payout ratio is 56.22%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on MRK shares. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Monday, January 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $96.00 target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.69.

Merck & Co., Inc. Profile

Merck & Co, Inc provides healthcare solutions worldwide. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, Healthcare Services, and Alliances. The company offers therapeutic and preventive agents to treat cardiovascular, type 2 diabetes, chronic hepatitis C virus, HIV-1 infection, intra-abdominal, fungal infection, insomnia, and inflammatory diseases.

Featured Story: Trading Penny Stocks



Receive News & Ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.