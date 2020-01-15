Raymond James Trust N.A. Boosts Stock Holdings in Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC)

Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its holdings in Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC) by 3.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 226,234 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,721 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $7,967,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Tibra Equities Europe Ltd raised its stake in shares of Bank of America by 85.0% during the 3rd quarter. Tibra Equities Europe Ltd now owns 1,092,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,874,000 after purchasing an additional 502,200 shares during the period. Neumann Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Bank of America by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Neumann Capital Management LLC now owns 116,675 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,403,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Front Barnett Associates LLC grew its holdings in Bank of America by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Front Barnett Associates LLC now owns 446,316 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,019,000 after buying an additional 4,606 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in Bank of America by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 8,317,358 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $242,862,000 after buying an additional 47,054 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Salomon & Ludwin LLC increased its position in shares of Bank of America by 120.6% during the second quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 1,489 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 814 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE BAC opened at $35.32 on Wednesday. Bank of America Corp has a 1 year low of $26.05 and a 1 year high of $35.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $34.49 and a 200 day moving average of $30.85. The stock has a market cap of $317.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.64.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.07. Bank of America had a net margin of 24.16% and a return on equity of 12.05%. The business had revenue of $22.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.73 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.66 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Bank of America Corp will post 2.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 6th were issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 5th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.04%. Bank of America’s payout ratio is 27.59%.

In related news, insider Kathleen A. Knox sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.23, for a total transaction of $1,209,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 43,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,322,381.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Frank P. Bramble sold 6,500 shares of Bank of America stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.33, for a total value of $203,645.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,566,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on BAC shares. Atlantic Securities raised shares of Bank of America from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price objective (up previously from $35.00) on shares of Bank of America in a research note on Monday, November 18th. Barclays raised shares of Bank of America from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $43.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, January 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $33.00 target price (up from $30.00) on shares of Bank of America in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Finally, DA Davidson began coverage on shares of Bank of America in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $36.00 target price on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Bank of America has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.45.

About Bank of America

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small- and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

