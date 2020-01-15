Raymond James Trust N.A. Boosts Stock Holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 1.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 232,785 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,094 shares during the period. Exxon Mobil makes up about 0.8% of Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $16,244,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Financial Advisory Service Inc. grew its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 15.0% in the third quarter. Financial Advisory Service Inc. now owns 26,388 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,863,000 after purchasing an additional 3,439 shares in the last quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky lifted its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 29,227 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,064,000 after purchasing an additional 2,368 shares in the last quarter. Arbor Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 130.7% during the 3rd quarter. Arbor Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,344 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $660,000 after purchasing an additional 5,294 shares in the last quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC now owns 70,795 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,754,000 after purchasing an additional 1,294 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mizuho Securities USA LLC bought a new position in Exxon Mobil in the 3rd quarter worth about $3,693,000. 54.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, VP Liam M. Mallon sold 32,287 shares of Exxon Mobil stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.26, for a total transaction of $2,203,910.62. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 211,289 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,422,587.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP David S. Rosenthal sold 9,615 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.51, for a total transaction of $668,338.65. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of XOM opened at $69.20 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $69.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $70.78. The company has a market capitalization of $292.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.50. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 1-year low of $66.31 and a 1-year high of $83.49.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The oil and gas company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.04. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 5.43% and a return on equity of 7.45%. The business had revenue of $65.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $65.86 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.82 earnings per share. Exxon Mobil’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on XOM. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $76.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Friday, November 1st. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $75.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Monday, January 6th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $70.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $75.00 to $68.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies initiated coverage on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. They set a “hold” rating and a $83.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $78.05.

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States, Canada/Other Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, petroleum products, and other specialty products; and manufactures and markets petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

