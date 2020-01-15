Raymond James Trust N.A. Buys 1,317 Shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its position in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 2.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 58,929 shares of the social networking company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,317 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in Facebook were worth $12,095,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in FB. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Facebook by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 180,682,575 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $34,871,738,000 after acquiring an additional 3,465,756 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Facebook by 0.7% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 93,435,833 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $16,639,053,000 after buying an additional 627,442 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Facebook by 36.5% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 35,051,341 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $6,764,908,000 after purchasing an additional 9,368,684 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Facebook by 5,336.8% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 22,496,340 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $4,341,794,000 after purchasing an additional 22,082,561 shares during the period. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its stake in Facebook by 2.7% in the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 8,325,423 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $1,482,591,000 after purchasing an additional 218,150 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Facebook alerts:

Facebook stock opened at $219.06 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $632.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.05. Facebook, Inc. has a 1-year low of $141.27 and a 1-year high of $219.88. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $205.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $193.54. The company has a current ratio of 4.66, a quick ratio of 4.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The social networking company reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.91 by $0.21. Facebook had a net margin of 27.08% and a return on equity of 20.39%. The firm had revenue of $17.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.35 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.76 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 28.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Facebook, Inc. will post 8.48 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 1,133 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.58, for a total value of $224,991.14. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,505 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $298,862.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 260 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.40, for a total transaction of $51,324.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 6,717 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,325,935.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,228,140 shares of company stock valued at $233,184,417 in the last 90 days. 14.53% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on FB. Rosenblatt Securities set a $242.00 price objective on Facebook and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Facebook from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Summit Redstone started coverage on shares of Facebook in a research note on Friday, September 27th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Facebook from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $215.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Aegis upped their target price on Facebook from $235.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, forty-five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $236.37.

Facebook Company Profile

Facebook, Inc provides various products to connect and share through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application for use by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

Featured Article: How to invest using market indexes

Receive News & Ratings for Facebook Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Facebook and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.