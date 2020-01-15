Raymond James Trust N.A. Buys 2,689 Shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its stake in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 18.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 16,901 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,689 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $2,748,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CRM. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC increased its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 17.1% in the 4th quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 3,749 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $610,000 after purchasing an additional 547 shares during the last quarter. Centre Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of salesforce.com during the 4th quarter worth $3,999,000. Townsend & Associates Inc lifted its position in shares of salesforce.com by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Townsend & Associates Inc now owns 9,519 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $1,688,000 after buying an additional 329 shares during the last quarter. Chicago Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of salesforce.com by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Chicago Capital LLC now owns 216,967 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $35,288,000 after buying an additional 11,881 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. lifted its position in shares of salesforce.com by 89.1% during the 4th quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 5,784 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $944,000 after buying an additional 2,726 shares during the last quarter. 80.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of salesforce.com stock opened at $182.12 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $159.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 125.60, a P/E/G ratio of 7.52 and a beta of 1.22. salesforce.com, inc. has a twelve month low of $137.87 and a twelve month high of $184.45. The company’s fifty day moving average is $165.12 and its 200 day moving average is $155.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, December 3rd. The CRM provider reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.09. salesforce.com had a return on equity of 5.37% and a net margin of 4.64%. The business had revenue of $4.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.45 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.61 EPS. salesforce.com’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that salesforce.com, inc. will post 1.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CRM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $195.00 target price on shares of salesforce.com in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $195.00 target price on shares of salesforce.com in a report on Thursday, November 21st. Roth Capital reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of salesforce.com in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of salesforce.com from $185.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of salesforce.com in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $192.80.

In other news, Director Susan Wojcicki bought 1,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 7th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $175.26 per share, with a total value of $192,786.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 100,569 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,625,722.94. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Joe Allanson sold 323 shares of salesforce.com stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.57, for a total transaction of $52,510.11. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 31,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,055,927. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 400,741 shares of company stock valued at $65,021,287 over the last 90 days. 5.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About salesforce.com

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

