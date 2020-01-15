Raymond James Trust N.A. Grows Stake in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG)

Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its position in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) by 4.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,039 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 828 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in PPG Industries were worth $2,808,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in PPG Industries during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Atwater Malick LLC acquired a new stake in PPG Industries in the third quarter worth about $42,000. Burt Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of PPG Industries during the third quarter worth about $42,000. Bridger Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PPG Industries during the third quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Delta Asset Management LLC TN increased its holdings in shares of PPG Industries by 250.4% during the third quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 438 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 313 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE PPG opened at $129.93 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. PPG Industries, Inc. has a 12 month low of $99.41 and a 12 month high of $134.36. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $131.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $121.55. The stock has a market cap of $30.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.95, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.24.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 17th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.06. PPG Industries had a net margin of 8.00% and a return on equity of 28.36%. The firm had revenue of $3.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.89 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.45 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 6.25 EPS for the current year.

PPG has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $130.00 price objective on shares of PPG Industries in a research report on Friday, November 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of PPG Industries from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $108.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of PPG Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $124.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of PPG Industries from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of PPG Industries from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. PPG Industries currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $129.72.

In other PPG Industries news, CEO Michael H. Mcgarry sold 30,450 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $3,958,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 149,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,484,920. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael H. Mcgarry sold 11,916 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $1,489,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 131,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,418,750. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials in the United States and internationally. It operates through Performance Coatings and Industrial Coatings segments. The Performance Coatings segment provides coatings products for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing; light industrial and specialty coatings for signs; coatings, sealants, and transparencies for commercial, military, regional jet and general aviation aircraft, and transparent armor; protective and marine coatings and finishes; architectural coatings; and purchased sundries to painting contractors and consumers, as well as chemical management services.

