Raymond James Trust N.A. Has $14.39 Million Position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Raymond James Trust N.A. lessened its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 2.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 44,526 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,155 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $14,393,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of IVV. Stony Point Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Stony Point Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $464,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC now owns 1,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $308,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C. now owns 2,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $807,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC now owns 3,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $941,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gamble Jones Investment Counsel increased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 0.6% in the third quarter. Gamble Jones Investment Counsel now owns 6,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,813,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the last quarter.

IVV opened at $328.87 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $320.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $305.01. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $259.37 and a 52-week high of $330.07.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 17th were paid a $2.0391 dividend. This represents a $8.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.48%. This is an increase from iShares Core S&P 500 ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.78. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 16th.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

