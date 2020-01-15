Raymond James Trust N.A. Has $15.24 Million Holdings in Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT)

Raymond James Trust N.A. cut its holdings in shares of Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT) by 1.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 128,229 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 1,680 shares during the period. Walmart makes up approximately 0.7% of Raymond James Trust N.A.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in Walmart were worth $15,239,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Aldebaran Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Walmart by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Aldebaran Financial Inc. now owns 7,659 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $903,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the period. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Walmart by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 16,943 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,011,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the period. Eads & Heald Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of Walmart by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Eads & Heald Wealth Management now owns 19,218 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,281,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the period. Oxbow Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Walmart by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Oxbow Advisors LLC now owns 3,119 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $370,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hilltop Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Walmart by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. now owns 5,523 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $610,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.37% of the company’s stock.

WMT has been the subject of several research reports. UBS Group raised their price target on Walmart from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 15th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $115.00 price objective (up from $105.00) on shares of Walmart in a report on Friday, November 15th. Goldman Sachs Group set a $125.00 price objective on shares of Walmart and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $135.00 price objective (up from $129.00) on shares of Walmart in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $124.00 target price on shares of Walmart and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $124.22.

In other news, EVP Marc E. Lore sold 85,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.57, for a total transaction of $10,248,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 2,808,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $338,596,128.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Judith J. Mckenna sold 8,300 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction on Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.21, for a total transaction of $989,443.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 216,811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,846,039.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 50.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:WMT opened at $116.18 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $118.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $116.18. Walmart Inc has a 12-month low of $93.11 and a 12-month high of $125.38. The firm has a market cap of $330.19 billion, a PE ratio of 23.66, a PEG ratio of 4.71 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 14th. The retailer reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $126.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $128.08 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 2.77% and a return on equity of 18.47%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.08 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Walmart Inc will post 4.98 EPS for the current year.

Walmart Company Profile

Walmart Inc engages in the retail and wholesale operations in various formats worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, discount stores, drugstores, and convenience stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; e-commerce Websites, such as walmart.com, jet.com, shoes.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

