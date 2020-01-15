Raymond James Trust N.A. Has $2.15 Million Stock Holdings in Enbridge Inc (NYSE:ENB)

Raymond James Trust N.A. decreased its stake in Enbridge Inc (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) by 7.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 54,005 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 4,504 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $2,148,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Zimmer Partners LP raised its holdings in shares of Enbridge by 319.7% in the 3rd quarter. Zimmer Partners LP now owns 8,327,790 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $292,269,000 after purchasing an additional 6,343,790 shares during the period. Alberta Investment Management Corp increased its position in Enbridge by 180.7% during the third quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 5,289,155 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $185,760,000 after buying an additional 3,405,100 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in Enbridge by 25.4% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,249,206 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $261,551,000 after buying an additional 1,466,849 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Enbridge by 2.0% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 61,387,908 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,214,876,000 after buying an additional 1,200,391 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential PLC raised its stake in Enbridge by 1,919.7% in the second quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 1,262,249 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $45,277,000 after buying an additional 1,199,751 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 53.50% of the company’s stock.

Enbridge stock opened at $40.23 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $81.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.62, a PEG ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. Enbridge Inc has a 12 month low of $32.23 and a 12 month high of $40.40. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $39.06 and its 200-day moving average is $36.28.

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 8th. The pipeline company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42. The business had revenue of $8.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.65 billion. Enbridge had a return on equity of 8.31% and a net margin of 12.07%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.55 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Enbridge Inc will post 2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be given a dividend of $0.6119 per share. This is a boost from Enbridge’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $2.45 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.08%. Enbridge’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 108.78%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on ENB shares. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Enbridge in a research note on Monday, January 6th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Enbridge in a report on Thursday, December 5th. They set a “hold” rating and a $54.00 target price on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded Enbridge from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. UBS Group raised Enbridge from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $50.00 to $54.00 in a report on Monday, November 25th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Enbridge from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.90.

About Enbridge

Enbridge Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in Canada and the United States. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution, Green Power and Transmission, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates common carrier and contract crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGL), and refined products pipelines and terminals.

