Raymond James Trust N.A. Has $2.79 Million Holdings in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) by 4.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 14,474 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 639 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $2,793,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of ECL. Putnam FL Investment Management Co. raised its stake in Ecolab by 3,065.2% during the third quarter. Putnam FL Investment Management Co. now owns 4,463 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $884,000 after buying an additional 4,322 shares during the last quarter. Cibc Bank USA raised its stake in Ecolab by 9.1% during the third quarter. Cibc Bank USA now owns 2,239 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $443,000 after buying an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new position in Ecolab during the third quarter worth $174,000. Puzo Michael J raised its stake in Ecolab by 11.4% during the third quarter. Puzo Michael J now owns 2,450 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $486,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in Ecolab during the third quarter worth $514,000. Institutional investors own 74.84% of the company’s stock.

ECL opened at $189.96 on Wednesday. Ecolab Inc. has a 1-year low of $148.00 and a 1-year high of $209.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The company has a market cap of $54.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $188.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $194.89.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The basic materials company reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.71. Ecolab had a net margin of 10.27% and a return on equity of 20.08%. The firm had revenue of $3.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.89 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.53 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Ecolab Inc. will post 5.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 17th will be paid a $0.47 dividend. This is an increase from Ecolab’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 16th. Ecolab’s payout ratio is 35.81%.

ECL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Ecolab from $186.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Ecolab from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Boenning Scattergood reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Ecolab in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Ecolab has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $200.17.

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and energy technologies and services worldwide. The company operates through Global Industrial, Global Institutional, Global Energy, and Other segments. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions primarily to industrial customers within the manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, primary metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, pharmaceutical, and commercial laundry.

