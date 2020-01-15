Raymond James Trust N.A. Has $22.15 Million Stock Holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 1.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 566,870 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 8,488 shares during the quarter. AT&T accounts for approximately 1.1% of Raymond James Trust N.A.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in AT&T were worth $22,153,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of T. SlateStone Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in AT&T by 93.5% in the third quarter. SlateStone Wealth LLC now owns 31,563 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,194,000 after buying an additional 15,255 shares during the period. Employers Holdings Inc. boosted its position in AT&T by 307.1% during the third quarter. Employers Holdings Inc. now owns 93,183 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,526,000 after acquiring an additional 70,295 shares during the last quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC boosted its position in AT&T by 13.5% during the third quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC now owns 78,623 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,975,000 after acquiring an additional 9,356 shares during the last quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in AT&T by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 108,421 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,103,000 after acquiring an additional 6,350 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in AT&T by 11.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 59,058,549 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,979,052,000 after acquiring an additional 5,931,167 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AT&T stock opened at $38.09 on Wednesday. AT&T Inc. has a one year low of $28.92 and a one year high of $39.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $278.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.82, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.62. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.74.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The technology company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.01. AT&T had a return on equity of 13.42% and a net margin of 8.97%. The business had revenue of $44.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.45 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.90 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that AT&T Inc. will post 3.56 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. This is an increase from AT&T’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 9th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.46%. AT&T’s payout ratio is currently 59.09%.

T has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Standpoint Research downgraded AT&T from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Moffett Nathanson lowered AT&T from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 target price on shares of AT&T in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of AT&T in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, HSBC lowered AT&T from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. AT&T currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.22.

About AT&T

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, Latin America, and Xandr. The Communications segment provides wireless and wireline telecom, video, and broadband and Internet services; video entertainment services using satellite, IP-based, and streaming options; and audio programming services under the AT&T, Cricket, AT&T PREPAID, and DIRECTV brands to residential and business customers.

