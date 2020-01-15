Raymond James Trust N.A. Has $23.11 Million Stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 4.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 589,774 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 27,815 shares during the quarter. Pfizer comprises 1.1% of Raymond James Trust N.A.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $23,108,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PFE. Monument Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Monument Capital Management now owns 65,154 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,553,000 after buying an additional 2,201 shares during the last quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in Pfizer by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,337,683 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $52,410,000 after purchasing an additional 22,173 shares during the last quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. raised its stake in Pfizer by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 65,316 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,560,000 after purchasing an additional 1,540 shares during the last quarter. UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp boosted its holdings in Pfizer by 246.6% in the 4th quarter. UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp now owns 20,610 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $669,000 after purchasing an additional 14,663 shares during the period. Finally, Sabal Trust CO boosted its holdings in Pfizer by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Sabal Trust CO now owns 813,746 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $31,883,000 after purchasing an additional 17,090 shares during the period. 70.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have issued reports on PFE shares. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Monday, January 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $46.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Pfizer from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $38.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $41.30 target price on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Pfizer from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on Pfizer in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $37.00 target price on the stock. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Pfizer has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.41.

PFE opened at $40.07 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $218.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.36, a P/E/G ratio of 4.18 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $38.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.20. Pfizer Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $33.97 and a fifty-two week high of $44.56.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $12.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.37 billion. Pfizer had a net margin of 30.57% and a return on equity of 28.10%. The business’s revenue was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.78 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 31st will be given a dividend of $0.38 per share. This is a positive change from Pfizer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 30th. Pfizer’s payout ratio is 48.00%.

About Pfizer

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells healthcare products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including internal medicine, vaccines, oncology, inflammation and immunology, and rare diseases under the Lyrica, Chantix/Champix, Eliquis, Ibrance, Sutent, Xalkori, Inlyta, Xtandi, Enbrel, Xeljanz, Eucrisa, BeneFix, Genotropin, and Refacto AF/Xyntha brands.

